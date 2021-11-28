State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,110,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,112,879,000 after purchasing an additional 293,845 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,347,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $798,013,000 after purchasing an additional 202,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nielsen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,205,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,110,000 after acquiring an additional 90,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Nielsen by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,137,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,423,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 12,122,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,057,000 after buying an additional 886,520 shares during the last quarter. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.30 on Friday. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s payout ratio is 11.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.