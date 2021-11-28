Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in November

Quinsam Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:QCAAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

QCAAF stock opened at $0.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.14. Quinsam Capital has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.004 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a yield of 3.18%.

Quinsam Capital Corporation operates as a merchant banking firm in small-cap market in Canada. It primarily focuses on investments in technology, healthcare, e-sports, and cannabis markets. The company's activities include acquisitions, advisory services, lending activities, and portfolio investments.

