Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.18 Million Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 315,366 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $11,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $60,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the second quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

NTB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE:NTB opened at $38.30 on Friday. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $29.99 and a one year high of $41.36. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is presently 53.82%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

