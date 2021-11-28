RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Stock Holdings Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 756,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,570 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $11,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLJ. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of 1.98. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -1.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

