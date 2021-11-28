Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $11.84 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the second quarter worth about $2,333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FRPT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities raised shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.23.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.13, for a total transaction of $516,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.29, for a total transaction of $619,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,489 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,222. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $107.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -192.62 and a beta of 0.62. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.12 and a 1 year high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.31 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 6.02% and a negative return on equity of 3.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

