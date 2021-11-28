iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.29% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1,584.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

EWC stock opened at $38.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $30.13 and a 52 week high of $40.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

