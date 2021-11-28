Zacks: Analysts Expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Post -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Exterran’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Exterran reported earnings of ($0.74) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exterran will report full-year earnings of ($2.69) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($1.22). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Exterran.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 37.92% and a negative net margin of 19.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Exterran in the first quarter valued at about $277,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exterran by 6.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 280,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 18,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 65.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 666,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 262,740 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXTN opened at $3.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.78. Exterran has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $5.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.48.

Exterran Company Profile

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

