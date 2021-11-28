Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Has $12.25 Million Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lessened its position in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,990 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.16% of Tempur Sealy International worth $12,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $42.55. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPX shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Tempur Sealy International Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.