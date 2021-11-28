Comerica Bank Sells 630 Shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Six Flags Entertainment were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% during the second quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

NYSE:SIX opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.90 and a 200 day moving average of $42.48. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.14 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $638.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Selim A. Bassoul acquired 80,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.95 per share, with a total value of $3,356,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 200,000 shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,586,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.