Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Comerica Bank cut its holdings in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,194 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $1,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748,294 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,668,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,753,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,287,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,899,000 after purchasing an additional 452,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,320,000 after purchasing an additional 435,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock worth $217,768,960. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELY opened at $27.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.88. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $20.10 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

ELY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Compass Point raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Callaway Golf from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callaway Golf currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

