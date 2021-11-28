Comerica Bank Takes $1.74 Million Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,809,000 after purchasing an additional 362,771 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 163,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,941,000 after purchasing an additional 46,725 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 105,969.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 13,776 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 996.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 544,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after purchasing an additional 494,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,227,000 after purchasing an additional 300,807 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $646,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $31,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,932,520 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $99.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.56.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNA shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.60.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

