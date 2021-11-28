Comerica Bank Sells 963 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,095 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Commvault Systems worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 109.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the second quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT opened at $64.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.41 and a beta of 0.60. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.91 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Lake Street Capital downgraded Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.