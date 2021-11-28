Marshall Wace LLP Invests $568,000 in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 30,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.13% of Ooma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,578,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after purchasing an additional 394,456 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,052,000 after acquiring an additional 312,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ooma by 587.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,211,000 after acquiring an additional 213,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma during the 2nd quarter worth $2,878,000. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OOMA opened at $19.44 on Friday. Ooma, Inc. has a one year low of $13.32 and a one year high of $24.89. The firm has a market cap of $456.84 million, a PE ratio of -176.73 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $47.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

OOMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ooma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

