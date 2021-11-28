Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $552,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYC opened at $83.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12-month low of $67.92 and a 12-month high of $87.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.20 and its 200-day moving average is $79.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.