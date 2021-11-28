Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.37

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.37 and traded as low as $7.28. Enable Midstream Partners shares last traded at $7.48, with a volume of 681,337 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENBL. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Enable Midstream Partners by 39.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new position in Enable Midstream Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Enable Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth $99,000. 11.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

