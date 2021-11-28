Base Resources (LON:BSE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.65

Shares of Base Resources Limited (LON:BSE) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 15.65 ($0.20) and traded as low as GBX 15.63 ($0.20). Base Resources shares last traded at GBX 15.63 ($0.20), with a volume of 13,003 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 21 ($0.27) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.65) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 21 ($0.27) price objective on shares of Base Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Base Resources alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £184.06 million and a PE ratio of 22.32.

Base Resources Limited produces and sells mineral sands in Africa. It produces mineral sands, such as rutile, ilmenite, and zircon. The company primarily owns 100% interests in the Kwale Mineral Sands project located in Kenya; and develops the Toliara project located in Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Base Iron Limited and changed its name to Base Resources Limited in 2010.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Base Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Base Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.