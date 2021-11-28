Scancell (LON:SCLP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $21.25

Scancell Holdings plc (LON:SCLP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 21.25 ($0.28) and traded as low as GBX 19.66 ($0.26). Scancell shares last traded at GBX 20.75 ($0.27), with a volume of 2,874,473 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.32. The firm has a market cap of £169.16 million and a P/E ratio of -9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 21.24.

In related news, insider Lindy Durrant sold 2,380,952 shares of Scancell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.27), for a total value of £499,999.92 ($653,253.10). Also, insider Martin Diggle bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £38,000 ($49,647.24).

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel vaccines for the treatment of various cancers. The company's product candidates include SCIB1, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; SCIB2 that is in phase I/II combination trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and Modi-1, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of head and neck, triple negative breast, ovarian, and renal cancers.

