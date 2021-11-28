Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.66

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 17.66 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 18.24 ($0.24). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 17.58 ($0.23), with a volume of 4,589,510 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The firm has a market cap of £339.00 million and a PE ratio of 6.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 17.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 0.92 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Pan African Resources’s previous dividend of $0.65. Pan African Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Deon Louw acquired 220,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, with a total value of £752,400 ($983,015.42).

About Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

