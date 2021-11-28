Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Short Interest Update

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 67.6% from the October 31st total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Salvatore Ferragamo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Salvatore Ferragamo in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Salvatore Ferragamo alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SFRGY opened at $11.26 on Friday. Salvatore Ferragamo has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Salvatore Ferragamo SpA engages in the creation, development and production of footwear, leather goods, apparel, accessories, and jewelry for men and women. Its product ranges includes eyewear, watches, fragrances and body care. The company was founded by Salvatore Ferragamo in 1927 and is headquartered in Florence, Italy.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salvatore Ferragamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.