16,060 Shares in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 51,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,242,000. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BEP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. CSFB set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Brookfield Renewable Partners stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -44.83 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $966.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio is -152.50%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.