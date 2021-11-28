Marshall Wace LLP Invests $588,000 in Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,269,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 1,137.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,294,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,058,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,096,000 after acquiring an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 3.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares in the last quarter. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Chemical Co. Ltd. Sumitomo bought 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,674,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total transaction of $59,195.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 581,646 shares of company stock valued at $13,613,226 and have sold 38,109 shares valued at $895,513. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $19.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.74. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.88.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.11. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of women’s health and endocrine diseases. It offers ORGOVYXTM (relugolix), a oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor antagonist for the treatment of adult patients with advanced prostate cancer.

