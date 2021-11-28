Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $456,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,716,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at $481,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 89,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,015,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $157.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $138.04 and a 12-month high of $188.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.80.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

