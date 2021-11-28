Royal Bank of Canada Sells 6,863 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,863 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.06% of Plains GP worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,926 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,203 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, SL Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 24,098 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Plains GP stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.36 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.29). Plains GP had a negative return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAGP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Research Partners cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.86.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

