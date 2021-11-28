Marshall Wace LLP Sells 32,603 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,603 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.22% of Build-A-Bear Workshop worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 23.8% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,282 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 598,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 6,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

BBW opened at $17.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.86. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $21.00.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $94.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $195,653.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Price John sold 34,822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $595,107.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,629 shares of company stock worth $1,899,593 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

