Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 576 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 17.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Avalara were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,424,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Avalara by 335.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Avalara by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Avalara by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 2,874 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.58.

In related news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $5,546,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 904 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.73, for a total transaction of $141,683.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,557 shares of company stock worth $13,733,038. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara stock opened at $142.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.49 and a beta of 0.70. Avalara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.33 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 15.60% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

