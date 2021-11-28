Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $6,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000.

Shares of PXF stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 1-year low of $40.31 and a 1-year high of $50.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.30.

