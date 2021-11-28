Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,622,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 753,550 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $310,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 572.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $65.56 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $57.71 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.98 and a 200-day moving average of $68.36.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

