IFP Advisors Inc Sells 45,841 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 97.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,841 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,177,000 after purchasing an additional 138,642 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 83.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 29,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $220,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 25.0% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CG. CIBC upgraded The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 236,565 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $16,472,020.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 over the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CG stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.94. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.12 and a 1-year high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

