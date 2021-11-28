salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,173 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 31,619 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of salesforce.com worth $228,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in salesforce.com by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 163 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $284.21 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $289.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.26.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KGI Securities raised salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $348.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.59.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total value of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.86, for a total value of $5,317,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,826 shares of company stock worth $200,573,146. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

