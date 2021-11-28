IFP Advisors Inc Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 53.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Coherent were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Coherent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,773 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Coherent by 1.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Coherent by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Coherent by 12.9% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $258.30 on Friday. Coherent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $270.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $254.59 and a 200-day moving average of $255.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57 and a beta of 1.51.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.25). Coherent had a negative net margin of 7.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Coherent to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna cut shares of Coherent from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.17.

Coherent, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of lasers and related accessories. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS), and Industrial Lasers and Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

