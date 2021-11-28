IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 585 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) by 54.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HERO. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 33.6% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 199,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 50,265 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 320.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 32,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the first quarter worth $473,000. Finally, Apella Capital LLC bought a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the second quarter worth $473,000.

Get Global X Video Games & Esports ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HERO opened at $29.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.50. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a twelve month low of $26.91 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HERO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Video Games & Esports ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.