Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 6,536 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $15,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNV opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average is $45.13. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.46 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total transaction of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,531 shares of company stock worth $4,273,730. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

