Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.23% of MicroStrategy worth $14,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.8% in the second quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 104,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the second quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 40.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. 55.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $566.88.

In other news, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $860.38, for a total value of $6,452,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,922,175 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $663.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.61. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $253.51 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $705.13 and a 200 day moving average of $638.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $127.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.48 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

