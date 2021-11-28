Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 866,202 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 99.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 866,202 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 60.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the last quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 93,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,674,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $104.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.93. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $82.47 and a one year high of $108.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

