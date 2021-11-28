Marshall Wace LLP Makes New Investment in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 101,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.17% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 14.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 346,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 34.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 2,118.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHR opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $305.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.80. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 15.98% and a negative net margin of 14.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Braemar Hotels & Resorts will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BHR. Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

