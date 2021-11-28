11,021 Shares in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 10.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 2.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 9.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio stock opened at $17.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $990.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 3.85. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.95.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). Analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $747,189.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 30,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total transaction of $791,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,780 shares of company stock worth $6,530,771. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

