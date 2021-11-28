Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,267 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,267 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $139.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $160.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.71.

NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $78.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.71. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $77.42 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.08. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 45.64% and a return on equity of 19.19%. Analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

