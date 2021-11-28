Comerica Bank Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Xencor worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Xencor by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Xencor by 716.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xencor by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Xencor by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on XNCR. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.63.

Shares of XNCR stock opened at $35.44 on Friday. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.12 and a 52-week high of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200-day moving average is $35.65.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.06. Xencor had a negative net margin of 2.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xencor, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

