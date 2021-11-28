Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) Insider Acquires 44,004 Shares of Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. (ASX:ST1) insider Gregory Ridder purchased 44,004 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.25 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of A$11,001.00 ($7,857.86).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.78, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides information technology (IT) and telecommunications services to small and medium size businesses in Australia. It offers managed IT services, including enterprise grade managed Wi-Fi, cyber security, networking, disaster recovery, online backup, and desktop/laptop maintenance services, as well as infrastructure as a service; and Internet services for apartments, green fields, students, and connected communities, as well as for business.

