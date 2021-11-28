Comerica Bank Sells 517 Shares of NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,173 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NuVasive were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of NuVasive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,501 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $50.60 on Friday. NuVasive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NuVasive, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NuVasive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical device company to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NUVA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

