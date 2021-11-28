Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 237.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 823,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 579,182 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.79% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $319,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 109,960 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth $955,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SKT opened at $20.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.44 and a 1 year high of $22.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -409.72, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.93.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is an increase from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,459.71%.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, EVP Chad Perry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total transaction of $106,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SKT. Compass Point raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

