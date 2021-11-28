AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will report $1.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for AMETEK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.48 billion. AMETEK posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.96 billion to $6.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AME. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.75.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,262 shares of company stock worth $22,511,846. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in AMETEK in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME opened at $139.09 on Friday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

