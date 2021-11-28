Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 200,521 Shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,521 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $15,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 24.6% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in VEREIT by 83,934.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in VEREIT by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,489,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,406,000 after purchasing an additional 924,604 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in VEREIT during the second quarter worth about $43,484,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VER opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $52.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $289.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.90 million. VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. This is an increase from VEREIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEREIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

