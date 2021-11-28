Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $75.35 Million

Analysts expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) to post $75.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $77.80 million and the lowest is $74.00 million. Inogen posted sales of $73.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full-year sales of $356.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $355.60 million to $357.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $376.29 million, with estimates ranging from $370.10 million to $382.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.82. Inogen had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $93.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Inogen’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

INGN has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Inogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Inogen from $72.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.20.

INGN stock opened at $31.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.94. Inogen has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $724.44 million, a PE ratio of 65.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 248,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 6.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,890 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter worth about $294,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Inogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inogen by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,280 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

