Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $15.99 Million Stock Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,552 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.16% of Hubbell worth $15,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.

NYSE HUBB opened at $203.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $194.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 59.21%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

