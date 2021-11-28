Invesco Ltd. Acquires 115,882 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 328,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,882 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $9,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASIX. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 103,850.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 8,308 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 336.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 97,009 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in AdvanSix by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 236,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 11,286 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $46.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.91. AdvanSix Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is 2.62%.

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

