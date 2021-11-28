Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 48,130 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 287,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,130 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $16,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $56.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.64. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $54.67 and a 52 week high of $58.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.