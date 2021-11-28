Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $16.68 Million Position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.26% of The Shyft Group worth $16,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The Shyft Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of SHYF stock opened at $49.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.90. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $54.50.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 6.45%.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total transaction of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,974,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

