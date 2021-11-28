UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 443,405 Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 76.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 443,405 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 159.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the second quarter valued at $52,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $108,000. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADVM opened at $1.94 on Friday. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The stock has a market cap of $190.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ADVM. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.91.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Adverum Biotechnologies

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

