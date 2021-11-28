Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Stake Cut by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,879 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $10,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $11,177,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $7,373,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth $3,446,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 35.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after purchasing an additional 39,577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $79.26 on Friday. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.77 and a 1-year high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.33 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.95%.

In other news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.53, for a total transaction of $85,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Kitson sold 4,022 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $319,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,022 shares of company stock worth $1,280,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

PATK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Patrick Industries from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

